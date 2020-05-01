April showers bring…May birthdays! These royals are ending Taurus season and taking things right into Gemini. This round of royal birthdays find a Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter marking a milestone as she turns five. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s little boy Archie Harrison will mark his terrific twos in his new home in the United States.

Some other notable birthdays include the ever stylish and Queen of Hats, Queen Maxima. Prince Frederik and more. Want to find out which members of royalty have birthdays in April? Keep on scrolling...