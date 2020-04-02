April is a very special month for the British royals as both the matriarch Queen Elizabeth II and her great-grandson, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son Prince Louis, are celebrating big birthdays. The two royals will be having very different parties, though, since they are 92 years apart! (Note in your calendar that although she was an April baby, the Queen ‘officially’ celebrates her birthday at Trooping the Colour in June.)

It is Aries and finally Taurus season, and there are also some other members of royalty who fall under these zodiac signs and are marking a new year on the planet. In fact, we have a whopping four monarchs who have birthdays during the fourth month of the year, including one whose granddaughter, a teenage Danish Princess, is celebrating, too. Want to find out which members of royalty have birthdays in April? Keep on scrolling...