Laura Lopes’ children appear in rare photo displayed by mom Duchess Camilla

Although the coronavirus lockdown in the UK is preventing the Duchess of Cornwall from seeing her grandchildren, she is keeping them close. A photo of Camilla and her five grandkids was seen on display at her and Prince Charles’Scottish residence, Birkhall. The picture shows the proud grandmother with her daughter Laura Lopes’ kids, Eliza, Gus and Louis, as well as son Tom Parker Bowles’ children Lola and Freddy. The sweet snapshot was seen tucked inside a frame that’s propped up on an easel. Camilla shares her children and grandchildren with her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles’ respective children were seen in a picture displayed by Duchess Camilla

The photo, as well as a never-before-seen picture from Laura’s 2006 wedding to Harry Lopes, was revealed in a post shared by Clarence House on Friday. The palace posted a picture of Camilla speaking on the phone to Dame Esther Rantzen, the founder of her patronage The Silver Line, and a 90-year-old woman named Betty, who uses the 24-hour helpline for older individuals. During the call, Camilla admitted, “I really miss my grandchildren. That’s the really strange thing about it, not being able to see your grandchildren and giving them a hug.”

In honor of Prince Louis’ birthday last week, Clarence House released a heartwarming photo of the Prince of Wales hugging his young grandson Prince Louis. Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 in March, but has since recovered. Camilla was also tested at the time, but her results came back negative. The couple is currently self-isolating in Scotland.

Kate Middleton recently told BBC that her father-in-law and her parents—Carole and Michael Middleton—have been using video calls to stay in contact with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. “I think your father and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children, because they know it’s really hard,” the Duchess shared.

The royals have been staying connected with each other “online” while separated due to the pandemic. “It’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other. As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savy. But only just,” William said. “I think we’re getting there now, the family are getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.”