Princes William and Harry’s stepsister Laura Lopes seen in rare wedding pic with mom Duchess Camilla

A never-before-seen wedding photo of Princes William and Harry’s stepsister Laura Lopes and her mother, the Duchess of Cornwall, has been revealed by Clarence House. The sweet framed picture was spotted in an image shared on Friday that showed Camilla speaking on the phone to Dame Esther Rantzen, the founder of her patronage The Silver Line, as well as a 90-year-old Betty, who uses the 24-hour helpline for older individuals. The wedding picture can be seen sitting on a table behind the Duchess at her and Prince Charles’ Scottish home, Birkhall.

©Clarence House



A never-before-seen picture of Laura and Camilla is displayed at Birkhall

Proud mother of the bride Camilla was pictured beaming alongside her daughter on her wedding day. Laura married husband Harry Lopes in 2006. For her big day, the bride wore a gown designed by Anna Valentine, who designed the Duchess of Cornwall’s dress for her 2005 wedding to the Prince of Wales. Camilla shares her daughter Laura and son Tom Parker Bowles with her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Laura has three children, daughter Eliza, who served as a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2011 royal wedding, and twin sons Gus and Louis. Meanwhile, Tom has two kids, Lola and Freddy. During the Duchess’ call last week, she admitted to missing her grandkids while under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Camilla said: “I really miss my grandchildren. That’s the really strange thing about it, not being able to see your grandchildren and giving them a hug.” A photo of Camilla with her five grandchildren is also displayed at her Scottish residence, where she and Charles are currently self-isolating amid the health crisis.

The Duchess is Patron of @TheSilverLineUK, a charity that operates a 24-hour helpline for older people to call if they are lonely or in need of support.



Those wishing to speak to someone can call 0800 470 8090, day or night. pic.twitter.com/2Y0s98lc1i — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 24, 2020

It was reported earlier this month that the Duchess’ ex Andrew had tested positive for COVID-19. He told The Telegraph, “I’ve felt pretty bloody awful with it. It’s better in the mornings and gets worse as the day goes on. I’ve had a bad cough and I’ve been very lethargic. I’m sleeping twice as long as normal.”