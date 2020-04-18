Like most of us these days, Kate Middleton is adapting to a whole new way of life – and a whole new wardrobe – while she’s working from home. As she handles royal engagements from inside Kensington Palace or their Amner Hall home in Norfolk, England, we’ve seen the Duchess of Cambridge wear everything from stylish suits to colorful sweaters, always looking work appropriate but just casual enough to run after her three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis before or after her Zoom calls. We haven’t been lucky enough to see her little ones barge in to interrupt a meeting – we’re looking at you, Chris Hemsworth! – but we have been taking notes as to what the royal has been wearing. So get ready for your next video conference call with these style pointers from Duchess Kate.