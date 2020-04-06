One month until Meghan Markle’s son Archie celebrates his first birthday—When will we see him again?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison is growing up fast! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby boy will celebrate his first birthday in exactly one month. While Prince William and Kate Middleton mark their children’s birthdays by releasing new photos, it’s unclear if the Sussexes will do the same for Archie’s big day. With their decision to step back from royal life, Meghan and Harry are no longer using their Sussex Royal social media platform—because there are specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word “royal.” The couple said goodbye to their personal account last Monday, before their royal duties came to an end on March 31.

©Meghan Markle/SussexRoyal



Meghan and Harry’s son will celebrate his first birthday on May 6

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child last May at London’s Portland Hospital. Two days after his birth, Meghan and Harry introduced their son to the world at Windsor Castle. Archie, who turned 11 months old on Monday, April 6, has been largely kept out of the spotlight. Aside from photos shared on social media to mark holidays and his christening, Archie has only been seen out in public a handful of times, including the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day and at his first royal engagement, meeting anti-apartheid activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu, during his royal tour of Africa.

©Janina Gavankar



Archie was seen crawling in the Sussexes' 2019 holiday card

The last time royal fans saw a new photo of Archie was on December 31. An adorable snapshot of Archie with the Duke in Canada was included in Sussex Royal’s 2019 year-in-review video. Many royal watchers expected Meghan’s son to make his Trooping the Colour debut in June, however the Queen’s annual birthday parade—which cousin Prince Louis attended for the first time last year—has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Archie is currently in the United States with his parents. The Sussexes recently relocated from Canada to Los Angeles, where Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, lives. Last month, the Duchess shared a rare update on her baby boy revealing he “is into everything.” Despite the Sussexes’ departure from royal life, Queen Elizabeth previously said in a statement, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”