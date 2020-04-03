Meghan Markle’s hairstylist breaks his silence on working with the ‘Cali girl’

Meghan Markle’s hairstylist George Northwood has spoken out about working with the Duchess of Sussex. The hair guru, who was behind several of the American-born royal’s looks, including her wedding reception updo, broke his silence on March 31, the same day Meghan and Prince Harry officially stepped back from royal life. George posted photos of “wonderful moments” he shared with Meghan over the course of the last two years, from the 2018 Fashion Awards to the more recent 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards. Beneath the six different photos, the hairstylist wrote, “It has been an enormous privilege and a lot of fun working with the The Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the past two years. I have enjoyed every minute collaborating with this amazing couple who not only champion small businesses but have taught me so much about diversity, equality and the importance of good mental health. Here are a few of their many wonderful moments that I was honoured to be a part of.”

George continued,⁣ “Harry, Meghan and Archie, wishing you much love and luck for your next exciting chapter! Can’t wait to see you one day soon - and so happy to now be able to share about our special time together 😘⁣⁣.”

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess’ revised new roles went into effect. The Sussexes, who are now residing in Los Angeles, are no longer working members of the royal family. With Meghan’s departure from royal life, George told British Vogue that he wanted to share his “positive experience and this big thing we’ve achieved that I’m so proud of.”

The hairstylist and Meghan met through mutual acquaintances shortly after the Suits alum moved to London. “I went to meet her and we hit it off straight away,” George said. “I think I met her in February, around Valentine’s Day 2018. I was a bit worked up beforehand and then, as soon as I met her, she was just like my California girl clients. She said, ‘I’m a Cali girl’, and I just said, ‘One of my favorites then.’ We hit it off – we immediately spoke the same language.” He added, “As a hairdresser, you just have a more intimate role, getting someone ready. We made Cali girl hair a bit more formal and had a real laugh.”

©Getty Images



George styled the Duchess' hair for the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration in 2018

George also gave insight into how Meghan’s looks were planned ahead of her engagements. He shared, “The way she approaches things is how an everyday woman would approach things – she has a real sense of style and she wanted to look approachable, even though she was a princess. She was a very modern princess, the sort of princess we can relate to and aspire to, and the hair just fell into that.”

With Meghan now across the pond in California, George revealed that he and the Duchess still keep in touch. “She always handled the pressure with such grace and professionalism,” he said. “We align on so many values and things she stands for are close to my heart. It’s a new chapter, obviously we aren’t living in the same country but I still check in all the time. She puts so much thought into everything, she really has your back and supports small businesses. Working with them was an enormous privilege and I enjoyed every minute – we created some iconic moments.”