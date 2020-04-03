Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway’s improvised workstation at home will make you smile

In life you have to work with what you’ve got—and for Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway that means improvising a laptop stand while working from home. The Norwegian royal and husband Crown Prince Haakon stacked books beneath their computer to elevate it for a video conference on Thursday at their official royal residence, Skaugum. The pair participated in a video session to thank the nonprofit organization Church City Mission for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Crown Prince couple improvised a laptop stand while working from home

The Norwegian Royal Court posted pictures of the Crown Prince couple engaged in the meeting writing, “The corona crisis has led to major changes in the way the Church City Mission works to reach vulnerable groups. ‘The work you do in the Church City Mission is always important, but especially important in this demanding time,’ the Crown Prince couple said in a video meeting with the Church City Mission at Skaugum today. ⁣”

⁣⁣⁣The palace continued, “The organization briefed the Crown Prince couple on how to adapt the important work at a time when many physical meeting places have closed. Among other things, they serve soup from a bike on the street in Oslo, offer home delivery to the elderly and seek out people digitally or one by one.”

The images shared by the royal court also gave fans an inside look at the couple’s home, Skaugum, and their chic décor. In the room where they set up their workstation for the video call, Mette-Marit and Haakon have a dusty blue sofa, which complements the grey and blue color scheme of the room, as well as an ornate gold mirror. On top of a piano alongside the wall, the pair have several framed photos on display, including a snapshot of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The picture was likely gifted to the Norwegian couple when William and Kate visited Norway in 2018.

Last month, Mette-Marit shared photos of how she’s been spending her time amid the COVID-19 outbreak. “Here are some pictures from here during this special time. With us, there is home office, telephone meetings, homework, walking, swimming and routines that keep morale up. Haakon, the children and I send many good thoughts to everyone who keeps their wheels running during the day. An extra greeting to you who feel more lonely now. And to all who have fallen ill: May the days become easier soon. My way of finding peace is to see if you move on❤️ Sending@askerhusflidslagand Heidi a big thank you for the loan of home tissue!” she wrote.

The Crown Princess added, “If anyone needs book tips then I recommend picking up John Irving again. Especially "Last night in twisted river" Irving writes such vivid stories that you can treat yourself to being in the middle of another universe for a while, and that's probably something we all need now .... A little break.”