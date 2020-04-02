Unseen baby photo of Prince George spotted at royal residence

Prince Charles is one proud grandfather. The future King appears to have a photo of his six-year-old grandson, Prince George, displayed in his office at his Scottish home, Birkhall. The framed picture seemingly of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s firstborn was seen on Wednesday in a video Charles recorded following his recovery from the novel coronavirus. The baby’s outfit in the image is similar to one George wore in a photo that was spotted in a video Charles filmed to support Earth Hour in 2015. The image from five years ago showed Charles holding the little Prince, who looked adorable wearing a white buckhat and navy overalls.

©Clarence House



A baby photo of Prince George appears to be on display in Prince Charles' office

Charles, who has four grandchildren—George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Archie Harrison—recorded the recent video to share a message on the coronavirus pandemic. “At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” he said.

The Prince of Wales went on to praise healthcare workers for their “utter, selfless devotion to duty.” “As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens,” Charles said. “None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us try and live with hope and with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come.”

It was revealed on March 25 that Charles had tested positive for coronavirus. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” the palace said. Less than a week later, a spokesperson announced that after “having consulted with his doctor” Charles was now out of self-isolation.