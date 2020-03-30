Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and her daughter Princess Olympia opened the doors of their beautiful New York family home to our sister publication HELLO! Magazine. The Greek royal, who is of Ecuadorian descent, gave an exclusive tour of the beautiful Upper East Side property she shares with her husband Pavlos of Greece and their five children to the magazine, and explained all the details of the house refurbishment. "It is a very impressive building from 1913 but I felt it should be very much stripped back to show off the real beauty of the house's bones, nothing too fussy," she told HELLO! Princess Marie-Chantal once shared the gorgeous property with her parents, multimillionaire entrepeneur Robert Warren Miller and his wife Clara Pesantes Becerra.

Marie-Chantal worked with interior designer François Catroux to achieve the style she was after for the family’s big move to New York: "I brought all our artwork from London and we started from that. He was very adamant that the furniture should not dominate the rooms and I think we managed to achieve that.” The mom-of-five posed with daughter Princess Olympia in the bright and airy living room that proves exactly that.