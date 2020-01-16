Mary of Denmark's Switzerland home: an idyllic Alpine chalet

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary’s four children – Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine – began their studies in Switzerland on January 6. The Danish royal children are attending classes at Lemania-Verbier International School in Bagnes, Switzerland for 12 weeks. The co-ed institution, located in the village of Verbier, offers a bilingual education, in addition to a range of activities and sports, including intensive ski training. Their mom, Crown Princess Mary has joined her children for their Swiss adventure and they are all living in the same house.

©Dedanskekongehaus



The Danish royal children are currently studying at Lemania-Verbier International School

Danish media have reported that the exclusive property is an idyllic Alpine chalet that the royal couple bought a decade ago in the quaint mountain village of Verbier for almost 1.7 million dollars. The transaction was apparently paid for with Frederik and Mary’s own savings.

It was initially thought that the royal children would stay in a boarding school, but Prince Frederik said during a press conference that all of them, including his wife, already had accommodation in the area. The exclusive property has an impressive terrace from where to enjoy the incredible views as well as several parking spaces.

©Google



The chalet has a beautiful terrace to enjoy the landscape and several parking spaces

It was announced last October that the Danish royal children would be going abroad and that their mother would be joining them. A statement at the time read: "When the school stay is complete, all four children will continue their schooling in their current classes at Tranegårdsskolen in Gentofte. The Crown Princess will primarily stay with the children in Switzerland during the period, and the Crown Prince will be with the family when there are opportunities in his schedule. As a result of the children's schooling, the Crown Princess's official activities in Denmark will be reduced."

