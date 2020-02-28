Princess Caroline is the ultimate active grandmother hitting the slopes with grandkids

The Monaco royal tots were the cutest snow bunnies during their recent ski holiday. Princess Caroline and members of her family hit the slopes in Zürs, Austria last week. The 63-year-old royal proved she’s like any other grandparent playing with her grandkids on vacation. Caroline was spotted bravely giving son Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo’s one-year-old Francessco Casiraghi a ride on her back as she skied. The grandmother-grandson duo coordinated in navy ski outfits for the outing. Caroline showed off her impressive strength a second time as she carried another one of her grandsons during a different ski run.

Pierre and Beatrice's sons were adorable ski bunnies in Austria

Three-year-old Stefano Casiraghi, who is the oldest of Pierre and Beatrice’s children, looked ski-ready in an orange jacket, blue helmet, red pants and matching ski boots. Pierre was seen pulling his adorable sons in a sleigh. Grace Kelly’s granddaughters, Princess Alexandra of Hanover, as well as Charlotte Casiraghi and her six-year-old son Raphaël Elmaleh, whom she shares with ex-partner Gad Elmaleh, also traveled to Austria for the royal family getaway.

Alexandra and Charlotte joined their mom Princess Caroline on the ski trip

The ever-stylish Charlotte, who made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, sported a white puffer jacket, red ski pants, black beanie and polarized glasses while hitting the mountain on February 21. The mom of two was pictured spending quality time with her mother, Caroline. The royals were reportedly joined by Princess Alexandra’s boyfriend Ben Sylvester Strautmann on their vacation. Not pictured during the family holiday were Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana Casiraghi, who are parents to Alexandre “Sasha,” India and Maximilian. Caroline and her brood aren’t the only royals who vacationed in Austria this month. Queen Maxima and her family enjoyed their annual ski holiday in Lech, Austria earlier this week.