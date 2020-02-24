Crown Princess Mary shares personal photos from life in Switzerland with her son and an unusual friend

Crown Princess Mary’s kids aren’t the only ones adjusting well to life in Switzerland. The Danish royals’ dog Grace also seems to be enjoying her time abroad. With her children—Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine—studying at Lemania-Verbier International School, Mary has been spending time outdoors with her pup Grace. The Danish Royal Court shared the mom of four’s snapshots on their official social media account on Monday, along with a photo of the Crown Princess hitting the slopes with Grace. “A greeting from Switzerland where Grace enjoys life in the mountains and snow,” the caption read.

In the photos, the royal family’s dog was pictured out in the snow. Grace was joined by Prince Vincent laying down next to her on a mountain in one snapshot. In another image, Crown Princess Mary was pictured in her stylish ski gear petting a tired-looking Grace. Mary’s children relocated from Denmark to Switzerland last month to begin their 12-week semester at the co-ed institution, which offers a bilingual education, in addition to a range of activities and sports, including intensive ski training.

During their time in the country, the Danish royals are staying at their once-secret chalet in the mountain village of Verbier. The Crown Princess recently shared an update on how her children are adapting to life in Switzerland. “Things are going really well. The children thrive. When we made that choice, we thought it must be a great gift for our children, and after a month I can stress and say it is a huge gift and they thrive,” she said. Mary added, “I also enjoy myself in Switzerland. It is a different pace, but it is a good break for all of us to enjoy a little less planned everyday life.”

Both Mary and Crown Prince Frederik have been spending time in Switzerland while their young children study in the country. Back in December, the palace said, “Her Royal Highness The Crown Princess will primarily stay with the children in Switzerland during the period, and His Royal Highness The Crown Prince will join the family when opportunities for that arise in The Crown Prince’s schedule.” During a recent visit, Frederik suffered a minor ski injury. As a result, the future King underwent surgery back home in Denmark last Monday at Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet.