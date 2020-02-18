Crown Princess Mary’s husband undergoes surgery after ski injury in Switzerland

Crown Prince Frederik has undergone surgery following a ski accident. The future King of Denmark was injured last week while skiing in Switzerland, where his and wife Crown Princess Mary’s children are currently studying. The Danish Royal House announced that the dad of four was treated for the shoulder injury back home in Denmark. “His Royal Highness The Crown Prince sustained a minor injury in the left shoulder last week in connection with skiing in Switzerland,” the palace statement read. The Crown Prince was examined and treated as an outpatient at Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet on Monday, February 17.

©Getty Images



Crown Prince Frederik (pictured in 2014) underwent surgery for a ski injury

The palace added, “The treatment consisted of an uncomplicated operation, which went according to plan. The shoulder injury does not affect The Crown Prince’s official program.”

Mary and Frederick have been spending time in Switzerland since their children—Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine—began their 12-week semester at Lemania-Verbier International School in Bagnes last month. Back in December, the palace said, “Her Royal Highness The Crown Princess will primarily stay with the children in Switzerland during the period, and His Royal Highness The Crown Prince will join the family when opportunities for that arise in The Crown Prince’s schedule.”

The Danish royals are staying at their once-secret chalet in the mountain village of Verbier. Mary recently opened up about how her children are adjusting to life away from home. She said, “Things are going really well. The children thrive. When we made that choice, we thought it must be a great gift for our children, and after a month I can stress and say it is a huge gift and they thrive.”