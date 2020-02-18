Royals are expected to keep their cool and remain stoic at official events as a way of showing impartiality. But sometimes, they will find themselves truly moved by something they have experienced and will allow themselves to break royal protocol to show just how intensely they are feeling at the moment. Everyone from Queen Elizabeth II to Kate Middleton have shed a tear or two while on duty, reminding us that there is more to their ‘cool, calm and collected at all times’ appearance while they are at official events representing their country. Below we’ve gathered some moments when royals have broken protocol and shed a tear.