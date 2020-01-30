Princess Madeleine reveals her kids fight over the iPad in the morning - and Chris fixes breakfast

Kids waking you up in the middle of the night, cold morning coffee and very little time to finish endless tasks before the school run... Does it ring a bell? Because it all definetely sounds familiar to Princess Madeleine of Sweden, the beautiful royal currently living in Miami with her husband Chris O’Neill and their three children five-year-old Leonore, four-year-old Nicolas and one-year-old Adrienne.

In an exclusive interview featured in HOLA! USA’s sister magazine ¡HOLA! Spain, the Swedish royal opened up about the family’s morning habits, giving a glimpse of their busy breakfasts and sharing details of their children’s personalities. The Princess, who the previous night had been woken up twice by Adrienne and Nicolas, explained that the four-year-old was in her bed in the morning as he is “a sleepwalker.” She also revealed what’s on the breakfast menu when you have to feed three little kids: “Danactive with flakes and toast. Chris fixed it.”

Madeleine is the busy mom of Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne

In Madeleine’s family - as in many others - one of the most precious objects in the morning is the iPad, as the children usually argue over whose turn it is.

Princess Madeleine’s family have been living in Miami since 2018 and they quickly adapted to their new life under the California sun, but it has recently been revealed that they will soon be moving out of the exclusive property that has been their home for the past months. Margareta Thogren, a royal spokeperson confirmed that the family would continue to live in Florida, although the exact location was a private matter.