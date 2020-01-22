Princess Madeleine posing with her 3 children©Princess_Madeleine_of_Sweden/Emily Dahl

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and family have two weeks to move out of their Miami home

The royal, husband Christopher O’Neill and their three children moved into the $3 million property in 2018

After three years living in London, Princess Madeleine of Sweden along with American husband Christopher O’Neill and their three children Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, announced they would be moving to Miami in September 2018. The royal family happily adapted their way of life to the sunny weather and rented an exclusive $3 million property in one of the best areas of the city. But less than a year and a half later, the Swedish royals already have a deadline to leave their Miami home as it was put on the market for sale last July.

Princess Madeleine with 2 of her 3 kids with Miami-based artist Romero Britto©Princess_Madeleine_of_Sweden
Princess Madeleine with daughter Leonore, son Nicolas and Miami-based artist Romero Britto

Although the sale of the lavish seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom property–which also has swimming pool, garden and tennis court–has not yet closed, the princess, husband Chris and their children will leave the house in about two weeks time on February 7.

Although the Swedish Royal Palace has not provided much information on the move, royal spokesperson Margareta Thogren confirmed that the family would continue to live in Florida, although the exact location of their home was a private matter.

Princess Madeleine's daughters Leonore and Adrienne on the beach in Florida©Princess_Madeleine_of_Sweden
Five-year-old Leonore and one-year-old Adrienne enjoy a sunny day on the beach

The younger sister of Crown Princess Victoria, Sweden’s future queen, shared details of her Miami life during an interview with Swedish magazine Mama. “I now feel that I have good friends, and especially I have gotten to know some really nice mothers from school,” she said. “In the US, parents are incredibly present in the schools, so it was very easy to make new friends with the community. It's a full-time job just being a parent of a student there!”

