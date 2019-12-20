Princess Charlene wears gold and pearl statement necklace as she hands out Christmas gifts in Monaco

There’s a reason - if not several- why Prince Albert’s wife Charlene is a style icon. Along with Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Charlotte Casiraghi and Queen Letizia, she is in the club of the most fashionable royals in the world, but the beautiful South African always puts her personal twist on her outfits. She masters the art of accessorizing her looks with edgy pieces from super modern fedora hats to bold, statement jewelry - as is the case on this occasion.

A beautiful first shot of the Princess where we can appreciate the stunning doble pearl earrings

The Monaco royal and her husband attended a Red Cross event in Monte Carlo where they joined volunteers in handing out Christmas presents. Charlene gave a masterclass in modern style, dressed in a flattering monochrome plum outfit from head to toe. The Princess used two pieces to elevate her look, a pair of double pearl earrings by Dior and a long, heavy gold and pearl necklace that caught the eyes of her royal fans.

Charlene matched her earrings with a stunning long golden necklace that also displayed pearls

Queen of detail Charlene completed her look with a natural makeup sans her lips, which were plum to match her dress. And of course she rocked her signature, sleek blonde bob. The mother of Princess Gabriela and Prince Jacques, the five-year-old twins she shares with her husband, Grace Kelly’s grandson Prince Albert, was very attentive to a little girl who was waiting to give her a beautiful bouquet. The flower arrangement featured white and red tones - the colors of the organisation - and also purple flowers which matched Charlene’s dress.

Prince Albert’s wife was very attentive to a little girl who was waiting to give her some flowers

