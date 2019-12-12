Inside Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s birthday party at the palace

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella celebrated their recent birthday with a Smurfs-themed party at the palace. Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s twins turned five years old on December 10. To commemorate the occasion, the Monaco twins invited their classmates to a gathering at the Prince’s Palace on Wednesday (December 11) afternoon. The palace’s Salon des Glaces was decorated by Régie du Palais Princier staff with Smurfs décor, including what the palace described as an “enchanted village” that featured Smurfs characters: Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Gargamel and his cat Azrael.

The birthday Prince and Princess, as well as their friends, enjoyed decorating cookies, face paint, plenty of balloons and “creative activities” before the twins blew out the candles of their respective cakes. Naturally doting mom Princess Charlene and dad Prince Albert were on hand for the festivities. Gabriella looked adorable wearing a blue dress and cream turtleneck paired with white tights and Mary Jane flats, while her brother donned a blue button-down shirt and jeans. Jacques had his face painted with Pikachu. Meanwhile, Gabriella opted for a unicorn. The palace shared a number of snapshots from the celebration taken by Eric Mathon, which were compiled into one video.

The former Olympic swimmer marked her son and daughter’s birthday on Tuesday by sharing a video of Jacques and Gabriella recording a video message for their grandmother, presumably Charlene's mother, Lynette Humberstone Wittstock. “Grandma, it’s my birthday,” Jacques and Gabriella adorably said in unison. Princess Charlene then told her kids to say: “I miss you, I love you.” “I miss you, I love you!” Gabriella excitedly said, while Jacques played with his horn. Alongside the video, Charlene simply wrote, “Birthday Message for Grandma.”

Charlene and Albert welcomed their son and daughter in 2014 at Monaco's Princess Grace Hospital Centre. Even though Gabriella was born two minutes before her brother, Jacques is the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne because male children are given precedence in the line of succession.