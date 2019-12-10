Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s voices will melt your heart in adorable birthday video

Happy birthday, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s twins turned five on December 10. To celebrate their birthday, the brother-sister duo recorded a sweet video message for their grandmother, presumably for Charlene's mother, Lynette Humberstone Wittstock, which the 41-year-old Princess shared on her personal social media account. The young Prince and Princess look festive in the clip sporting party cone hats with party horns on hand.

Loading the player...

“Grandma, it’s my birthday,” Jacques and Gabriella adorably say in unison. Princess Charlene then tells her twins to say: “I miss you, I love you.” “I miss you, I love you!” Gabriella excitedly says, while Jacques plays with his horn. Alongside the video, Charlene simply wrote, “Birthday Message for Grandma.”

The Monaco twins were born in 2014 at Monaco's Princess Grace Hospital Centre. Gabriella was born two minutes before her brother. Even though his sister arrived before him, Jacques is the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne because male children are given precedence in the line of succession.

©GettyImages



Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella celebrated their fifth birthday on December 10

Last year, Albert opened up about his son one day ascending the throne. “I will try to give [Jacques] good advice. What is important — and I am convinced that I should have done so much more diligently when I was young — is that he gets to know our institutions fairly early and how the government and the different administrations work,” Albert said. “That he also gets to know the people in place, even if they will probably have been replaced by others when he is of age. It is essential that he gets to know Monaco from the inside."

©GettyImages



Princess Charlene and Prince Albert welcomed their twins in 2014

In regards to his daughter and her future duties, Charlene’s husband said, “[Gabriella] is not the heir to the throne, but she too will have her part of the job to do. My sisters [Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie] do a lot of things, a day will come when they will necessarily be less present, less active. And where someone else will have to assume their responsibilities.”

Charlene recently gave an interview to Point de Vue about her twins, who speak both French and English. The doting mom of two spoke about their children’s strong sibling bond saying, “They have incredible affection and kindness for each other.”