Princess Charlene stuns in slit dress for night out with Prince Albert

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco enjoyed a parents’ night out on Thursday. The royal couple attended the 2019 Peace and Sport Awards ceremony. The mom of two cut a stylish figure wearing a black long-sleeve evening gown from French fashion house Louis Vuitton. The elegant silk design featured a slit and a flattering side knot to “emphasize the waistline.” LV notes that the “fabric-covered buttons bring a couture feel to the shoulder,” while the side slit “heightens the feminine vibe.”

©Eric Mathon / Palais Princier



Princess Charlene exuded glamour in a black evening gown at the awards ceremony on Dec. 12

Ten awards were given out at the ceremony on December 12. Charlene’s brother Gareth Wittstock was in attendance, as was Prince Albert’s nephew Pierre Casiraghi, who was on hand to receive an award in memory of Chinese sailor Guo Chuan, who disappeared at sea in 2016. Peace and Sport is an organization that promotes peace using the power of sport. During the Peace and Sport International Forum, Princess Charlene’s foundation, which also promotes the benefits of sporting activities, signed a partnership with the international organization that is based in Monaco and is one of Prince Albert’s patronages.

Albert and Charlene’s outing came one day after the royals celebrated their son Prince Jacques and daughter Princess Gabriella’s birthdays. The Monaco twins, who turned 5 on December 10, were treated to a Smufs-themed party at the palace on Wednesday. Classmates of the young Prince and Princess were invited to the soirée, which was held in the palace’s Salon des Glaces. The party featured an “enchanted village” with Smurfs characters, Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Gargamel and his cat Azrael, as well as plenty of balloons.

©Eric Mathon / Palais Princier



Princess Charlene's brother (left) also attended the ceremony

The palace shared several photos from the festivities compiled into one video. Gabriella and Jacques were pictured sporting face paint, in addition to partaking in “creative activities” like decorating cookies, before blowing out the candles of their respective cakes. Charlene and Albert welcomed their twins in 2014 at Monaco's Princess Grace Hospital Centre. Even though Gabriella was born two minutes before her brother, Jacques is the heir apparent to the Monegasque throne because male children are given precedence in the line of succession.