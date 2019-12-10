Sweden’s Princesses bare their shoulders and dazzle in tiaras at Nobel Prize Awards Ceremony

The Swedish royals were out in full force on Tuesday at the annual Nobel Prize Awards Ceremony in Stockholm. Princess Sofia, Princess Madeleine and Crown Princess Victoria proved stylish minds think alike as they all stepped out in gowns that showed off their shoulders, and, of course, dazzling tiaras.

©GettyImages



Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia and Princess Madeleine attended the awards ceremony on Dec. 10

Mom of three Princess Madeleine wowed in a strapless pink ball gown by Angel Sanchez. The royal completed her glamorous look with the Aquamarine Kokoshnik tiara and a pair of statement diamond drop earrings.

Princess Sofia, joined by husband Prince Carl Philip, also stunned for the occasion donning an off-the-shoulder cornflower blue dress by Emelie Jarell. The former model’s sunburst tattoo was on display.

©GettyImages



The Swedish Princesses dazzled in tiaras

Princes Alexander and Gabriel’s mom added some sparkled to her look with her wedding day tiara, which she modified with blue stones to complement her gown. Sofia’s tiara was a wedding gift from her royal mother and father-in-law when she married their son in 2015.

©GettyImages



Princess Sofia modified her wedding day tiara for the occasion

While Madeleine and Sofia made a colorful splash at the ceremony, Crown Princess Victoria opted for a black and white design by Swedish designer Selam Fessahaye. The future Queen of Sweden wore the Baden Fringe tiara to the ceremony.

©GettyImages



The Swedish royals were dressed to the nines for the outing

Victoria joined her parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, on stage, along with her husband Prince Daniel. Silvia wore an Elie Saab Couture Spring 2019 gown that featured intricate gold detailing and the Prong tiara. Every year, the Nobel Prizes are presented on December 10, in memory of Alfred Nobel, who passed away on that day in 1896.