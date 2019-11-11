Prince George and Princess Charlotte kick off fall break Halloween shopping with mom Kate

The Cambridges are getting into the Halloween spirit! Kate Middleton was spotted at the UK market Sainsbury’s in Hardwick, Cambridgeshire on Thursday (October 24) picking up costumes with daughter Princess Charlotte and son Prince George. The Duchess of Cambridge was dressed down in a black ensemble for the low-key outing and was pictured at the self-service checkout.

Kate Middleton was spotted costume shopping with her oldest kids

Fellow shopper Kathy Whittaker “couldn’t believe” her eyes when she saw the royals at the supermarket chain. Kathy said (via The Daily Mail), “[Kate] was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures. I managed to get the photo as she was at the self service check out.”

While Kathy was unable to see what the Duchess purchased, she revealed that Kate spoke to other children at the store, asking them what they were going to be for Halloween. Kathy added, “I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kinds but I don't know what.”

Princess Charlotte and Prince George spent their first day of fall break Halloween shopping

George, six, and Charlotte, four, reportedly followed their mother closely around the market. “It was so lovely to see her doing normal stuff that you and I do,” Kathy said. “Kate was wearing black trousers and a black polo neck. Charlotte was wearing a little checkered skirt but I couldn't see anything else. She was saying: 'Come on kids' she just understandably wanted to keep them safe.”

The Cambridge kids are no doubt enjoying quality time with their parents after Prince William and Kate were away last week on their royal tour of Pakistan. George and Charlotte began their autumn half term on Thursday, October 24. The royal siblings will resume their studies at Thomas's Battersea on November 1.