Prince Harry drives Meghan Markle to latest engagement – then joins

Meghan Markle had a special guest by her side during her latest engagement. In a surprise twist, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by her husband, Prince Harry as she participated in a round table discussion on gender equality for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World. In another shock to royal watchers, the couple made the short drive from their home at Frogmore Cottage to Windsor Castle with the Duke sitting in the driver’s seat.

Prince Harry “crashed” Meghan Markle’s equality conversation at Windsor Castle

Although the 38-year-old royal was expected to attend on her own, she made it clear why she instead invited her husband to tag along. “In terms of gender equality, which is something I have championed for a long time, I think that conversation can’t happen without men being part of it,” she shared. “This is something that is also key to the way my husband feels. He’s been working in this space since 2013, which a lot of people don’t notice as much.”

She continued: “I think that’s what’s really important. You can’t have a conversation about women’s empowerment with just women.” After her sweet introduction, the Duchess playfully added, “So thank you for letting him crash the party.”

For the occasion, which saw the royal wearing a red monochromatic look, the pair spoke with young leaders about ways to change the world for the better. Harry’s surprise visit comes almost a month after Meghan did the same for him during their royal tour of Africa.

The Duke even opted to drive to the engagement

Harry, 34, made a visit to the Nalikule College of Education in Malawi where he learned about the women’s education network CAMA. While speaking to the girls, the Duke shared that there was someone he was sure the ladies would love to hear from more than him.

To the surprise of the attendees, and thanks to technology, Meghan was able to chime in from South Africa. As the girls celebrated laying eyes on the Duchess, she thanked them for championing work so close to her heart.

“We’re just so proud as the president and vice president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust that we can support you in everything that you do,” she said. “Because we cannot begin to express how valuable and vital that work is, we’re just incredibly proud to be a part of it.”