Meghan and Harry reunite with William and Kate months after split for a special reason

The fab four reunited for a special project. Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lent their voices to a new mental health PSA called Every Mind Matters. The initiative was launched by the Public Health England, in partnership with NHS, to help people take simple steps to look after their mental health, improve their mental well being and support others. The royal foursome narrates the PSA video, which was written by Notting Hill and Love Actually director Richard Curtis.

"Everyone knows that feeling, when life gets on top of us," Prince William begins. Prince Harry adds: "We feel stressed, low, anxious or have trouble sleeping. We think there's nothing that can be done, nothing we can do about it." "But now, there's a new way to help turn things around," Meghan says. "Every Mind Matters will show you simple ways to look after your mental health." Kate then concludes: "It will get you started with a free online plan designed to help you deal with stress, boost your mood, improve your sleep and make you feel more in control."

The PSA features a range of people whose lives have been affected by poor mental health, including Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Freddie Flintoff, Davina McCall, Jordan Stephens, Will Young, Sir Bradley Wiggins, Nadiya Hussain, and Rob Beckett. The royals’ video, which comes ahead of World Mental Health Day On October 10, will air Monday evening (October 7) in the UK across ITV, Channel 4 and Sky channels.

The royals participated in the PSA months after splitting their households

According to the Express, the video marks the first time members of the royal family have taken part in an advertising campaign on British television. William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s new project comes months after their households parted ways. The royals’ split was finalized in August when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially removed Archie Harrison’s parents from their charity foundation.