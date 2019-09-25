William and Kate could not look happier at their first joint engagement of fall

Prince William and Kate Middleton were the definition of #CoupleGoals as they stepped out for their first joint engagement of the season. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Birkenhead on Thursday, September 26, to tour the UK’s new polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, where they were pictured beaming and exchanging nonstop laughs throughout the outing.

The royals attended the ceremony with naturalist Sir David Attenborough (left)

Kate, who is the ship’s sponsor, officially named the vessel at the dockyard ceremony. The royal mom of three looked impeccably stylish recycling one of her favorite Alexander McQueen coats. Thursday’s engagement marked the fourth time that Kate has worn the cornflower blue design. The Duchess previously wore the piece during her 2014 royal tour of New Zealand, for the 70th anniversary of D-Day commemorations in Normandy, and a RAF 75th anniversary event in 2016. Princess Charlotte’s mom completed her most recent look with a navy pair of Emmy London block heels, and a matching Asprey Blueberry bullskin leather clutch bag, while styling her glossy locks down. Dashing William coordinated with his wife wearing a blue tie.

The Duchess wore her cornflower blue McQueen coat for the fourth time on Sept. 26

The Duke and Kate were all smiles as they toured the vessel with English broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough, who the ship is named after. The trio met with children from the British Antarctic Survey’s Polar Explorer program, which encourages and supports schools to enrich their teaching of STEM subjects by educating pupils about polar science and the ship’s future expeditions. The Duke and Duchess also learnt more about the science behind the research, as well as the ship’s navigation systems and ice-breaking capabilities on the bridge. William had the chance to hold a 650-year-old ice sample containing air bubbles, which hold vital information about historic CO2 levels.

The outing marked the couple's first joint engagement of fall

The Duchess christened the ship with a bottle of champagne—an honor she previously had in 2013, while pregnant with Prince George, when she named Princess Cruises’ “Royal Princess” ship in Southampton. Following the ceremony, the royals met with well-wishers, including children who were dressed up as penguins.

William and Kate laughed while talking to kids, who were dressed as penguins

RRS Sir David Attenborough is one of the most advanced polar research vessels in the world. The ship was commissioned by the UK’s Natural Environment Research Council, built by Cammell Laird, and operated by British Antarctic Survey. The RRS Sir David Attenborough will provide UK polar researchers and their international collaborators with access to a state-of-the-art multi-disciplinary research platform that will enable them to investigate the role that polar oceans play in our changing world.