Queen Maxima takes style cue from Meghan Markle at Prince's Day

Queen Maxima was dressed to impress at Prinsjesdag (Prince’s Day) 2019. The mom of three, 48, turned heads stepping out on Tuesday, September 17, wearing a wine-colored dress by Dutch designer Jan Taminiau. The elegant gown featured beaded caped shoulders with a peek-a-boo cut out at the chest. Maxima, who is never one to shy away from a fabulous chapeau, complemented her look with a matching felt beret reportedly by royal-loved milliner Philip Treacy.

The Dutch Queen's stylish hat is reminiscent of the one Meghan Markle wore for her first Christmas at Sandringham with the British royal family in 2017, back when she was engaged to Prince Harry. For the occasion, the former American actress wore a brown Philip Treacy topper that resembles Maxima’s latest ruby-colored hat.

Queen Maxima was joined by her husband King Willem-Alexander, as well as brother-in-law Prince Constantijn, who is former Queen Beatrix’s youngest son, and sister-in-law Princess Laurentien at Prince's Day. The in-laws were all smiles as they waved together from a balcony. The royal brothers, both sporting beards, coordinated in sharp navy suits, while Princess Laurentien looked pretty in a pink dress that featured cape sleeves.

The monarchs arrived via horse drawn carriage to the Hall of Knights in The Hague. Prinsjesdag takes place on the third Tuesday of September. It’s the day that the current reigning monarch delivers the “Speech from the Throne,” officially opening the parliamentary year. The King’s speech contains the government’s key plans for the year ahead.