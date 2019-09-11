Monaco Royals make a grand entrance for back to school season

Back to school season does not escape anyone, not even the royals! Last week we spotted Kate Middleton and Prince William take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to school at Thomas's Battersea and this week it was the Monaco royals' turn to hit the books. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene stepped out with their four-year-old twin Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques for their first day of school. Princess Charlene marked the special event with a sweet social media post of the children’s book bags captioned, “Busy in school.”

For the big event, the little princess sported a navy blue Ralph Lauren polo dress and wore her hair in a wrap-around braid. Meanwhile, her brother looked casual in a white Tommy Hilfigher Polo, stripped bermudas and a matching jacket. He completed the look with his green book bag, which has a big smiley face on it. #Awww

See the big event unveil on the video below:

Their parents also dressed for the occasion. Prince Albert wore a navy blue suit, a white button down and rocked an open collar, while Princess Charlene styled a laid back look with a pattered V-neck blue maxi dress that featured open shoulders and a slit down the middle.

