Prince Harry reunites with his son Archie after spending two days in Italy

After spending two days in Italy, the Duke of Sussex returned to the UK at the weekend where he had a joyful reunion with his newborn son Archie Harrison and his wife Meghan Markle. Queen Elizabeth’s grandson traveled to Rome last Thursday and even though it was thought he would be away just 24 hours, the trip was longer. He was seen on a British Airways flight on Saturday departing from Rome–Fiumicino International Airport. The court circular, which is the official record of royal engagements, also confirmed that Harry had landed at Heathrow Airport in London in the afternoon, accompanied by his assistant private secretary Heather Wong and head of communications Sara Latham.

A royal fan managed to take a picture of the Prince sitting in first class next to his personal protection officer. The fan posted the picture on social media and wrote: “This morning leaving Rome I got up to use the bathroom and I had to wait. As I'm standing there, I look over and see a guy who looks like Prince Harry. And he has a wedding ring on and looks very tired. The guy next to him looks like security and is glaring at me. Finally my brain clicks and I realize, it is Prince Harry on the way back to London from Rome. He was at a polo tournament."

She continued: “He politely smiled and said hi when he realized I knew who he was. I tried to get a photo as he got off the plane. I didn't want to harass him and felt bad taking one, but it isn't every day you see him!” Amy added: “He thanked the first class crew and pilot before getting off the plane”.

Last Friday afternoon, Prince Harry participated in the Sentebale Polo Cup to raise funds for his charity Sentebale, which helps children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. The new father was supported by his close friend and Sentebale ambassador, Nacho Figueras, who was the captain of his polo team.

This isn't the first time that his official duties have meant Harry has had to leave Meghan and their new baby. On May 9 – only three days after Archie Harrison's birth – the Duke of Sussex traveled to Holland to promote the Invictus Games. On that occasion, he was particularly full of Joie of Vivre, notably proud of becoming a dad for the first time as he warmly received well–wishes and gifts for the newest member of the British royal family.