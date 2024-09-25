Alex Pryor spreads the spirit and soulful ritual of yerba mate in the U.S.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, we had the opportunity to ask Alex Pryor, co-founder of Guayakí Yerba Mate, about his remarkable journey of bringing mate from Argentina to American markets and how he transformed a deeply ingrained cultural tradition into a successful, purpose-driven business. For many Argentinians, including famous figures like Lionel Messi, drinking yerba mate is much more than a routine—it’s a cherished ritual that brings people together and creates a sense of community, no matter where they are in the world.

As noted by El Cronista, a top newspaper in Buenos Aires, the company Alex co-founded, Guayakí, now brings in over $100 million a year in the U.S.—a clear sign of how far this beloved Argentine tradition has come.

In the early days, Alex and his co-founder, David Karr, began selling yerba mate to students and small businesses as part of a college project. Their grassroots effort soon became a mission with much deeper roots.

Shortly after, they began collaborating with the Aché Kue Tuvy, an Indigenous community in Paraguay, which aligned with their commitment to producing yerba mate in a way that restored the land and supported local communities. His mission of protecting the Atlantic Rainforest while empowering Indigenous communities to preserve their cultural heritage and achieve economic independence is served through this collaboration to produce yerba mate.

Now, more than 25 years later, Alex and his team are sharing yerba mate across North and South America—whether in loose leaf, cans, or bottles—while continuing to fulfil the vision they started with. The dedication to sustainability and social impact remains at the heart of everything they do, making this more than just a beverage—it’s a movement.

HOLA! asked Alex about his journey, the challenges he’s faced along the way, the values that drive his work, and advice for Hispanic entrepreneurs looking to make their mark.

What is your personal connection to yerba mate growing up in Argentina and what does Mate mean to you today? Mate was such a central part of my life in Argentina. It wasn’t just a drink; it was a moment to pause, share, and connect with those around me. Today, mate remains that bridge for me. Every sip reminds me of home, of connection to the land, and the people. Bringing that ritual to the world feels like sharing a piece of my heart with others. What inspired you to bring yerba mate to the U.S. market, especially when it was relatively unknown here? The idea really began to take shape during my time at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. I started selling yerba mate to friends and local businesses as part of my senior project, and it quickly became clear that mate had the power to do more than just provide energy—it created connection. My vision was never just about introducing a new product to the U.S., but rather about sharing a tradition that uplifts both people and the planet. Guayakí became a way to actively contribute to the rainforest’s restoration, supporting Indigenous communities and preserving their cultural legacy, all while offering a healthier alternative to coffee. The social good aspect was—and still is—at the heart of everything we do.

What was the key moment when you realized yerba mate could become a successful business outside of Argentina? Our success wasn't built on one big breakthrough but on countless small wins. We spent years traveling to farmers' markets and festivals in our VW van, introducing yerba mate to anyone willing to try it. The first time someone tasted it and truly got it—when their eyes lit up and they felt the connection—was when I knew we were onto something bigger. That was our bridge between cultures, built through every conversation, one cup of mate at a time. Looking back, what were some of the biggest personal sacrifices you made in the early days of Guayakí? The early days were full of personal sacrifices. We lived out of our VW van, traveling up and down the coast, selling at farmers’ markets and festivals. We missed out on time with family and friends, but we were fueled by passion and purpose. This wasn’t just about starting a business; it was about sharing mate and its culture with the world. And the journey, though hard, was an adventure that made it all worth it.

Can you share what you’ve learned from working with indigenous communities and farmers in South America? Working with Indigenous communities has taught me the power of reciprocity—respecting the land and traditions, and always giving back more than we take. They’ve shown us that sustainability is about balance, rooted in a deep connection to nature. Our relationship with them is the cornerstone of our mission, and their wisdom continues to guide us.

How do you share the success of Guayakí with the communities and people who helped make it possible, and has the business been profitable? Guayakí’s success is deeply intertwined with the well-being of the communities that produce our yerba mate. We reinvest in these communities through a variety of impact-driven initiatives—whether it’s funding education programs, supporting local infrastructure, or engaging in environmental restoration projects. Through our regenerative business model, we have helped protect and restore thousands of acres of rainforest and empowered Indigenous and smallholder farmers. Our success isn't just financial; it’s about uplifting the ecosystems and people who make Guayakí possible.



As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, what secrets would you share with fellow Hispanic entrepreneurs just starting out? Any tips on handling challenges and pushing through to success? Embrace your roots and let your heritage be your strength. Building something meaningful takes heart, and your culture is your compass. The journey will be full of obstacles, but those challenges help you grow stronger and more resilient. Stay true to your values, connect with others who believe in your vision, and never lose sight of why you started. When your work is fueled by purpose, the reward is more than just success—it’s friendship, family, a learning journey and the chance to lift others as you rise.



