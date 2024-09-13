Meet Melinda Archuleta, Owner and Founder of Bar Carlo

In the bustling world of gastronomy and entrepreneurship, Melinda Archuleta’s story stands out as a tale of resilience, adaptation, and heartfelt passion. From her early beginnings in Southern California to the vibrant culinary scene of Portland, Melinda's journey to creating Bar Carlo is nothing short of inspiring.

Her story is featured in Comcast’s groundbreaking new docuseries, Culture Capital, a three-part series available now on Xfinity, Peacock, and Xumo Play. In this exclusive interview, we dive deep into Melinda's entrepreneurial path, her experiences in the restaurant industry, and what viewers can expect from her segment in the series.

HOLA!: Melinda, tell us about your background and what led you to open Bar Carlo. Melinda: I grew up in Southern California, in a small town called Norco, and later moved to San Diego. My college journey took a non-traditional route; I worked full-time while pursuing a degree part-time. In my final year, I decided to go to school full-time, taking out a student loan to cover the costs. During this time, I started working in local restaurants and discovered my true calling in the culinary world. After graduating, I moved to Portland on a whim, seeking new experiences and a change of scenery. It was in Portland that I began working at various cafes and bars, including McMenamins, a chain known for restoring historic buildings. My role there, along with my work at Acme bar, where I met my eventual business partner Marcus, (Carlo’s father), set the stage for opening Bar Carlo.

You mentioned that you were not the first in your family to attend college. How did that influence you? I wasn’t technically the first because my mother did return to college while I was in high school. Her determination to pursue higher education after raising us was a significant source of inspiration for me. It made me appreciate the value of education and hard work, driving me to forge my own path in the culinary world.



© Comcast Culture Capital Melinda Archuleta is the owner of Bar Carlo based in Portland, Oregon. Her restaurant is inspired by her family's Mexican roots and her heritage.

What was the transition like from working with partners to becoming the sole owner of Bar Carlo? Initially, I co-founded Bar Carlo with two partners. However, as time went on, frustrations and differing expectations led to changes in our partnership. Eventually, I ended up working with Marcus's best friend, but this partnership also faced challenges. By 2010, after a final disagreement, I decided to take full ownership of the restaurant. I revamped the menu to focus on Mexican-American cuisine, drawing from my Southern California roots and culinary experiences. This change was crucial in aligning the restaurant’s offerings with both my vision and the community’s preferences.

What did you study in college? Do your college studies play into your restaurant career? My majors in Linguistics and Mathematics helped in unexpected ways. Linguistics taught me pattern recognition and analytical skills, which are valuable in any business context. Mathematics helped with practical problem-solving and managing finances. However, the real culinary skills came from self-teaching through a culinary textbook I borrowed from Carlo’s mom, who had a background in baking.

You’ve had to adapt to many changes throughout your career. Can you share how you've managed to stay flexible? Flexibility has been essential in my journey. We’ve adapted by experimenting with different businesses in our restaurant space, such as a record shop and a plant store. These collaborations benefited both us and the other businesses. During the pandemic, we used the time to renovate and improve the restaurant’s aesthetics, which was a challenging but rewarding opportunity. Our focus has been on maintaining a strong community presence while adapting to market shifts.



Portland’s food scene is known for being vibrant but competitive. How does this impact Bar Carlo? Portland’s food scene is indeed competitive with many unique, small restaurants. While we aimed to be a reliable neighborhood spot, staying open daily can be challenging. The trend has shifted towards quicker, counter-service options post-COVID. We are focusing on community events and maintaining strong ties with our local patrons to navigate these changes and ensure sustainability.

How do you stay inspired and continue to offer something unique to your customers? Our focus is on comfort food rather than high-end cuisine. We emphasize traditional Mexican-American dishes and keep the menu grounded in familiar flavors. By adapting these dishes for different times of the day and drawing from my experiences in Southern California and Tijuana, we maintain authenticity while meeting the community’s needs.



Can you describe your vision for Bar Carlo and how you maintain a neighborhood feel? My vision was to create a space that feels like a second home, similar to the places I frequented in San Diego. We strive to be a welcoming environment, open between meal services to accommodate our patrons. It’s about more than just food; it’s about creating a space where people feel comfortable and connected.

How have you managed to support and mentor others while running your own business? I view Bar Carlo as a community hub and a place for experimentation. By offering space and advice, I’ve helped former employees and local entrepreneurs launch their own ventures. It’s about fostering a supportive environment where people can grow and succeed.

What has your experience been like participating in the Culture Capital series? Initially, I thought the invitation was a follow-up to a previous grant. I was surprised to find out it was a completely different project. The audition process was new to me, but I was comfortable due to my social media experience. Meeting other entrepreneurs was both overwhelming and inspiring. Their diverse stories and brilliance were impressive, and it made me appreciate the variety of paths to entrepreneurship.

What common traits did you notice among the entrepreneurs in the series? Despite the varied industries, a common trait among entrepreneurs is resilience. We all share the ability to disregard skepticism and persist in our vision, regardless of challenges. Fear of failure or looking foolish does not deter us from pursuing our goals.



© Comcast The cast of diverse founders featured in the Culture Capital docuseries

What message do you hope viewers take away from your segment in the Culture Capital series? I hope viewers understand that business ownership is accessible to anyone, regardless of their background. The series showcases a range of people with diverse stories, demonstrating that perseverance and hard work can turn dreams into reality, no matter how chaotic the journey may be.

How has participating in the series changed your perspective? I’ve learned that being the center of attention is challenging for me. I’ve relied on letting the food and space speak for themselves, but I realize now that advancing my business requires being more visible and sharing my story more effectively. Adapting to new ways of connecting with people online is crucial.

Have you found value in the network of entrepreneurs you met through the series? Absolutely. Connecting with other entrepreneurs who share similar fears and experiences has been invaluable. It’s comforting to have a network to discuss challenges and seek advice, especially when you often can’t share these struggles with customers or family.

Is there anything else you’d like to share about Bar Carlo or your journey? I’d like to emphasize that Bar Carlo’s flavors and community spirit are rooted in my experiences with my grandparents in Mexico. Their home was a hub of family and connection, and I strive to replicate that warm, welcoming atmosphere in my restaurant. I want everyone who visits Bar Carlo to feel a sense of belonging and connection.



Melinda’s entrepreneurial journey is a testament to the power of adaptability, resilience, and community. Her story, featured in Culture Capital, highlights the diverse paths to success and the importance of staying true to one’s vision. Don’t miss the chance to watch Melinda’s inspiring segment in this groundbreaking series, available now on Xfinity, Peacock, and Xumo Play.

