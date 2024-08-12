Discover the Future of Entrepreneurship with Comcast's "Culture Capital"

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, the need for fresh perspectives and innovative ideas has never been greater. Comcast’s groundbreaking new docuseries, "Culture Capital," takes viewers on a compelling journey into the lives of ten game-changing entrepreneurs of color who are not only redefining their industries but also paving the way for future generations.

Available to watch now on Xfinity, Peacock and Xumo Play, this three-part series serves as a masterclass for aspiring entrepreneurs and innovative thinkers, offering an intimate look at the unique challenges and triumphs these founders face as they navigate the competitive market.



A Transformative Host

At the helm of "Culture Capital" is Felecia Hatcher, an influential entrepreneur and CEO of the Black Ambition Prize. Under her leadership, this non-profit initiative, founded by Grammy Award-winning artist Pharrell Williams, has invested in over 100 high-growth startups founded by Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs, raising more than $95 million in funding. Felecia’s extensive corporate experience includes significant roles at companies like Nintendo, Sony, and Google, making her the perfect guide to navigate the complex world of entrepreneurship. Her passion for empowering underrepresented voices in business shines throughout the series.

© Comcast Culture Capital Host, Felecia Hatcher

Meet the Founders

The heart of "Culture Capital" lies in its diverse cast of entrepreneurs, each bringing their unique stories and insights to the table:

Bertony Faustin , the Founder of Abbey Creek Vineyard, made history as Oregon’s first recorded Black winemaker. His journey from a medical career to the wine industry illustrates the power of passion and determination in breaking barriers.

Melinda Archuleta, Founder of Bar Carlo, brings authentic Mexican-American cuisine to Portland. Her journey emphasizes the significance of cultural heritage in creating meaningful community spaces.

William Tyrone Toms, Co-Founder of REC Philly, has built an innovative social club that empowers creatives to thrive. His leadership has turned a North Philadelphia warehouse into a multi-city company that has paid out over $2 million to local artists, making him a standout figure in the social impact space.

© Comcast Left to Right: Bertony Faustin, Melinda Archuleta, William Toms

Grace Hsia , the Founder of Warmilu, uses her personal experiences to drive innovation in non-electric warming technology. Her determination to create impactful products demonstrates the importance of empathy in entrepreneurship.

Latoya Peterson, Co-Founder of Glow Up Games, is dedicated to increasing representation in the gaming industry. With her background in journalism, she's reshaping narratives to include more diverse voices and experiences.

Cody Coleman, Co-Founder and CEO of Coactive AI, is pushing the boundaries of technology with his analytics platform for visual content. His expertise in AI and machine learning positions him as a thought leader in the tech space.

© Comcast Left to Right: Grace Hsia, Latoya Peterson, Cody Coleman

David Wong , the Founder of FRIEDA, is on a mission to redefine community dining experiences. His culinary enterprise fosters multigenerational connections, showcasing the power of food in bringing people together.

Chekesha Kidd, Founder and CEO of Kinumi, combines her extensive background in healthcare and finance to create a tech-enabled platform that supports aging adults and their caregivers. Her experience as a C-suite executive equips her with invaluable insights into the intersection of health and entrepreneurship.

Ashley Williams, Founder of RIZZARR, empowers content creators through a martech platform that connects them with purpose-driven brands. Her journey from journalism to entrepreneurship underscores the importance of authenticity in storytelling.

© Comcast Left to Right: David Wong, Chekesha Kidd, Ashley Williams

Why Watch "Culture Capital"?

"Culture Capital" is not just a showcase of entrepreneurial success; it’s an exploration of the challenges, resilience, and creativity that define the entrepreneurial journey. Each episode invites viewers into candid conversations with these founders, providing practical insights and actionable advice that aspiring entrepreneurs can apply to their own ventures.

Join the Movement

Don’t miss your chance to gain invaluable knowledge from these trailblazing founders. Tune in to watch "Culture Capital" on Xfinity, Peacock and Xumo Play to discover how these entrepreneurs are shaping the future of business and inspiring the next generation of innovators. This is more than a docuseries; it’s a roadmap to success, highlighting the strength and potential of diverse voices in the entrepreneurial landscape. Prepare to be inspired and equipped for your own journey!

To explore more about the series and watch the trailer, visit the Culture Capital Trailer.