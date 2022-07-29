11 coffee alternatives celebrities love waking up with

For many people, brewing a fresh pot of coffee in the morning is an essential and almost ritual part of their daily routine. Whether it’s from a favorite mug out or opt for something on the go, self-proclaimed coffee addicts know they need a cup to get the day started.

Unfortunately, coffee isn’t for everyone. It has a distinct taste that not everyone is a fan of — take Kim Kardashian for example. She’s said that she’ll only drink coffee when experiencing extreme jet lag, and opts for other forms of a liquid pick-me-up in the morning.

If you’re looking to switch it up from your regular cup of joe, or maybe just want to try and create a morning routine similar to your favorite celebrities, these coffee alternatives are a perfect way to start your day.

Caffeinated drinks

If you’re someone who wants a little boost of energy but wants to skip the usual brew, these alternatives are sure to help you get your morning started on the right foot. These options have less caffeine than your average cup of coffee, making it a healthier choice in the long run.

Yerba mate

Yerba mate is a traditional drink that comes from South America and is full of antioxidants made from the leaves and twigs of the ilex paraguariensis plant. Traditionally, yerba mate is consumed using a metal straw with a filter at the bottom to help strain out the leaf fragments. Its caffeine content is slightly higher than that of green tea, but tends to leave you without the jittery feeling an average cup of joe will give you. Yerba mate boasts benefits like helping to lower blood sugar levels and may even lower the risk of heart disease. Former President Barack Obama, Argentine football star Lionel Messi, and even Pope Francis indulge with yerba mate regularly.

Bulletproof coffee

While it may still technically be coffee, this popular drink has some beneficial additives that take it a step beyond a regular cup of coffee. It is a high-calorie drink, and is intended to replace a meal at breakfast. Dave Asprey, author of The Bulletproof Diet and the man behind this popular drink, claims that consumers won’t think about having a real meal for 4-6 hours. Bulletproof coffee is made with butter (the original recipe calls for grass-fed, unsalted butter) and MCT oil, along with specially sourced coffee beans. It’s especially popular with dieters who follow a keto or low-carb lifestyle. Shailene Woodley and Jimmy Fallon have both praised the drink for giving them longer lasting energy throughout the day.

Matcha

Another beverage that has gained massive amounts of popularity in recent years, matcha is finely ground powder of green tea leaves that are grown and processed in a specific way. The process includes growing the tea plant in a shaded area, cooling and drying the leaves, and finally grinding the leaves into powder on a stone mill. Rather than steeped like classic teas, matcha powder is whisked into hot water to create a delicious, frothy brew. The Japanese green tea has become so popular that Drake even invested in a matcha cafe, MatchaBar, based out of New York City.

Kombucha

While this probiotic drink dates back thousands of years, kombucha has only become a trendy beverage of choice in recent years. Grocery store shelves are filled with a variety of flavors and brands, and companies creating regular and hard kombucha have popped up across the country. This fermented tea contains helpful antioxidants, and its probiotic properties can improve digestion and balance your gut. Some consider kombucha to be popular among hipsters, but stars like Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Zoe Kravtiz help to take it to the mainstream.