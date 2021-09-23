Lionel Messi drinks Mate from a cup with his kids’ names on it

Lionel Messi was photographed stepping out of his car alongside his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. He was holding a mate cup, the traditional tea drink that’s enjoyed by many Argentinians. What caught photographers’ eye was the fact that the mate cup was engraved with his children’s name.
Messi is seen stepping out of his car as his bodyguards shield him from the paparazzi. In his hand, he holds a mate cup and a container for hot drinks, where there’s presumably more mate. Engraved on the rim of the cup were the names of his sons, Mateo and Thiago. Messi was wearing comfortable clothes: a dark blue sweater and pants, and some stylish white sneakers.
His wife, Antonella Rocuzzo, was also captured stepping out of the car, wearing a black face mask, a black shirt, and jeans. She was holding a white sweater in her hands.
Recently, Messi was ruled out of a Paris Saint Germaine Ligue 1 game due to an injury sustained on his left knee. “Lionel Messi, following the knock received on his left knee, has undergone an MRI this morning which confirms the signs of bone contusion, a new assessment will be made in 48 hours,” read a PSG statement. It’s possible for Messi to miss out on a couple of weeks of games due to the injury.
Messi seemed frustrated with the substitution, something that his manager — Mauricio Pochettino, who also hails from Argentina — addressed in a press conference. “Messi is a great champion, and like all great champions, he didn‘t want to come off. I’m happy with his commitment and his performance. He hasn‘t scored yet, but he played very well.”
PSG is currently at the top of the French league and are favorites for winning a variety of trophies, including the Champions League, a title they’ve never won. The team currently hold three of the top five highest-earning players in the world, including Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. The remaining players on this list include Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah, who play for Manchester United.