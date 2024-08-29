Mercury retrograde is over, but Saturn retrograde is still in effect: What does it mean?

Mercury retrograde is finally over, which means you can take a deep breath and celebrate the clarity you received after what could have been a tumultuous time or a revealing situation. Now that Mercury is not in a backward motion, we can accept our growth and see things differently without miscommunications and frustration.

Be mindful of the post-shadow period:

It's important that you take things slow and give yourself time to readjust. This is a period called post-shadow, which lasts until September 11. This recovery time could involve romance, friendships, deeper intimacy, career moves, or new boundaries.

Meanwhile, Saturn’s annual retrograde is in full swing. Saturn is linked to life lessons and celestial karma and invites us to look within and take responsibility for our actions.

© GettyImages

Saturn return is all about life lessons:

Saturn retrograde started on June 29 and is set to end on November 15 in the water sign of Pisces. This is the perfect moment to contemplate making positive moves and look into the future while reassessing our lives.

© da-kuk

Saturn is here to give us a lesson, and this could look different for everyone. But despite whatever happens, don't forget to stay true to yourself focus on your goals and stay on the right path.

Trusting our instincts will be the key to embracing change, especially when it comes to love, so don't be afraid to make the first move if you feel like it's the moment to do it.

