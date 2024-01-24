The Wolf Moon is this week — Here’s what you should know

The Wolf Moon will take place this week. Appearing on Wednesday night, the moon will remain visible until Friday, presenting the year with its first full moon. Here’s what you should know about the beautiful event:

Why is it called a wolf moon?

©GettyImages



Wolf Moon

According to NASA, the wolf moon got its name from the wolves who’d gather to howl at the moon in the depths of winter, something that occurs usually in January. This name dates back years ago, when these animals would gather outside villages and lived in closer proximity to people.

The event goes by different names depending on the location, including Ice Moon and Old Moon in certain parts of Europe.

When’s the next one?

The next full moon will take place on February 24, and its called the Snow Moon. The name is due to the fact that February is usually the snowiest month in the northern hemisphere.

When and where can you see it?

The moon will appear on Wednesday night, peaking on Thursday, at around 12:45 pm ET. It will remain visible on Friday. Full moons are visible from most places depending on the weather and how clear the sky is. They don’t require any special equipment or precautions from you, only for you to step outside and look up.

If you want to check for specific moonrise times for best visibility, check out this website which will provide you with a timeframe based on your zip code.