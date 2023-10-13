All you should know about tomorrow’s solar eclipse

Tomorrow, people in locations all over the world will be able to watch the solar eclipse. This event occurs once a year, when the moon is at its furthest from Earth. Here’s what you should know about October 14th’s solar eclipse:

Who’ll be able to watch it?

A shot of the Harvest Moon

According to NASA, the eclipse will be visible in various parts of the continent. The eclipse will be seen from the west, from Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah and Colorado, to the south, including locations like Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. It will also be seen in Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Brazil, and more.

"Everyone actually in the entire contiguous United States can witness a partial solar eclipse, if not the annular solar eclipse itself on this date for a few minutes," said NASA scientist Alex Lockwood to ABC News.

What’s special about this eclipse?

The phenomenon is called a ring of fire eclipse. The moon and sun will align, with the sun creating a ring of fire around its edges. According to Time magazine, this will be the last annual “ring of fire” solar eclipse that will be visible in the U.S. until 2039.

What not to do

Solar eclipses are exciting, but it’s very important to be safe if planning to look at the event directly. It’s important to watch it with the proper gear, which are ISO 12312-2 compliant solar eclipse glasses. No sunglasses, no reading glasses.

What does the eclipse mean in terms of astrology?

The eclipse will also affect your Zodiac sign

According to astrology, eclipses and the movement of the planets have a profound effect in people and their behaviors. The solar eclipse is in Libra and will bring out your sign’s independent streak, reports The Today Show. Experts believe that new perspectives will be welcomed while old ones will be discarded, particularly when it comes to relationships.

