Having small amounts of fat in your liver is normal, but many people - at least a quarter of Americans - have too much. The condition is known, logically, as fatty liver. It can lead to inflammation, which if untreated, can result in serious health problems including cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Some of the possible causes of fatty liver are overweight, excessive alcohol consumption and intolerance to medications. Symptoms are often not very noticeable, although you may experience tiredness and discomfort in the upper right hand side of thea abdomen.

As with many common health problems, there are certain plants which have traditionally been considered useful in treating the condition in its early stages. We mention some of these ‘liver-cleansing’ plants which can easily be taken as herbal teas. However it must be stressed that taking these in no way substitutes for diagnosis and treatment by a qualified health professional.