How fast will a workout bring results?

One of the million dollar questions when we start exercising is, how long will it take to see results?

The answer, of course, is that each person is different. But even so, experts say that with strength training, results should start to be seen after 6-8 weeks, while the results of cardio-respiratory training will come through sooner, after just 4-6 weeks.

Sara Álvarez, creator of the Reto 48 method, suggests that 48 days is a good timeframe in which to expect to both see and feel improvements. Of course, this means sticking to a suitable training schedule, which isn’t always easy. She stresses that, along with commitment and perseverance:

“A key element of success is to get the person not only to train, but to create a real bond with their training, to be aware of their body, to learn to listen to it.”

The best approach

Decide on your goal, considering your health rather than just your appearance.

Choose an activity that you can perform regularly.

Plan when and where you will do it. Working out with others, or with a personal trainer - including online - means you have support and also makes it harder to skip sessions.

According to Sara, once you start to feel the benefits of exercise, it becomes more enjoyable. Physically, you can expect “an increase and improvement in lung capacity, strength, circulation and muscle tone, as well as in stamina”. Mentally, she says: “Moods become calmer and more relaxed, while our positivity and energy increase.” She sums up: “We feel good, we feel healthy again.”

Now, you should try to make working out a normal part of your life. Science tells us that it takes up to 10 weeks to create new habits, physically and mentally. Once you get there, there need be no looking back.

Do you have to train every day?

No, and nor is it necessary to work out for hours at a time. Better to make a realistic schedule and stick to it. Many fitness experts say that four or five days a week is a good goal. On days when you’re not working out, try to fit in some gentle activity like walking or stretching.

Above all, listen to your body and learn to appreciate what it can do and how it is changing. Working out shouldn’t feel like a punishment, and can even become a pleasure!

Related Video:

Loading the player...