Activewear has become a significant staple in many women’s wardrobes, especially for women who work out or have a sporty style. With the popularity of athleisure fashion and a rise in focus on wellness and healthy living, finding an activewear brand that’s right for you is more important than ever. If you want to upgrade your activewear game, the following five brands should be on your radar.

From Target’s All in Motion, line of affordable and stylish options to the luxe performance activewear brand KORAL and Girlfriend Collective, a size-inclusive brand that also uses recycled materials, these brands are great additions to your closet.

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete, gym goer, or just looking for comfortable clothing to run errands and wear around the house, scroll below to check out these five brands worth considering.