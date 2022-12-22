Keeping up with your fitness goals during holiday season: Expert advice

Have you been consistent with your eating habits and fitness journey, and now you are worried the holidays might affect your progress? Well you shouldn’t be too concerned, as experts say that you can celebrate with your family and friends without affecting your goals.

Mike Matthews, CEO of Legion Athetics explained to Insider that it is important to have a break for your mental and physical health, revealing that it’s very unlikely to derail your fitness schedule if you stop training for a week, even if you are changing your meal plan or eating more or less than usual, depending on your goals.

He also explained that the idea of holiday celebrations ruining your fitness journey is entirely a misconception, and instead of forcing yourself to fit a workout plan into your schedule, it’s better to enjoy the downtime and restart after the holidays are over. “You don’t have to be perfect with any of this, you just have to be good enough most of the time,” Matthews said.

Watch the video for the full story!