Beat the bloat! How to get rid of water retention

Sluggish, stiff, bloated... not exactly how you want to feel during the summer when you’re ready to hit the beach or the pool in your new swimsuit. But these are some of the dreaded symptoms associated with water retention – something which can ruin your mood no matter how nice a day it is outside. It can make you feel uncomfortable and irritable, not to mention giving you those swollen ankles or fingers that mean you may not be able to accessorize with your favorite shoes or rings.

Here’s what causes water retention – and, more importantly, how you can get rid of it!

What is Water retention?

Water retention (or edema) occurs when fluid isn’t removed from the body tissues, including the skin. There are two types of edema: generalized, which is all over your body, or localized, in particular parts of your body.

Symptoms There are many symptoms of water retention, but the swelling of your body parts, particularly ankles, feet and hands, and feeling stiff and ache are common ones. See below for more symptoms.

Bloated stomach

Feeling stiffness or aching

Weight fluctuations

Joints may feel stiff

When pressed the skin may hold the indent for a few seconds

Causes Numerous causes can be behind water retention, particularly in the summer months. For example: Hot weather. The body tends to be less efficient at removing fluid from tissues in the summer months

Gravity, such as when you stand for long periods of time

Burns, including sunburn. Your skin retains fluid and swells in response to burn injuries

The birth control pill can trigger fluid retention

Hormones associated with your menstrual cycle

Dietary deficiencies, such as insufficient protein or vitamin B1

Medications. Certain drugs including high blood pressure medication, corticosteroids and non-steriodal anti-inflammatory drugs include water retention as a side effect

Chronic venous insufficiency, weakened valves in the veins of the legs

High salt intake

Pregnancy, because because your body’s hormones encourage it to hold on to excess fluid

Are there treatments for water retention?

There are many small changes, particularly when it comes to diet, to help you prevent fluid retention.

Here are 16 things you can start doing today to beat this!

1. Eat more bananas! They are rich in potassium which helps to eliminate fluid retention

2. Step up your protein intake. Eating more protein encourages your body to shed excess fluid

3. Adjust medication you are taking, or the dosage, but of course, talk to your doctor first!

4. Add more cabbage, cucumber, parsley and salad leaves to your diet. They are natural diuretics

5. Try calcium, magnesium, manganese, evening primrose oil or chaste tree, all helpful supplements to try to prevent water retention

6. Cut back on dehydrating drinks such as coffee, tea and alcohol

7. Drink cranberry juice for its mild diuretic properties

8. Drink more, yes more, water. When you don’t drink enough, your body doesn’t know when it will get more so it retains the water it has.

9. For women: check your menstrual calendar as you may be retaining water for specific period of time during your monthly cycle

10. Keep a food diary and make connections between certain foods and times of bloating/swelling