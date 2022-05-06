Live the Moulin Rouge fantasy: The iconic landmark is now available on Airbnb

Have you ever wanted to live the real Moulin Rouge fantasy? Now that Airbnb made the iconic windmill available to rent, you can take in all the glamour and romance of the bohemian world for just $1 per night.

This historic landmark in Paris is definitely a part of pop culture following Baz Luhrman’s 2001 film ‘Moulin Rouge’ starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, however the famed music-hall dance has been a popular place since the 1900s, and has now even been adapted as a Broadway musical.

©Daniel Alexander Harris





“Guests will experience a peek behind the velvet curtains of the fabled landmark, including backstage access to the theater, a traditional French three-course meal, the best seats during the Moulin Rouge’s acclaimed show Féerie and an overnight stay inside the iconic windmill,” the description reads on the Airbnb listing.

If you were curious about how the inside of the Moulin Rouge looks, it might be just like you imagined, bringing to life “the art and romance of the Belle Époque era for an experience through time.”

©Daniel Alexander Harris





“The Belle Époque era was a time when French culture and arts flourished – and no landmark is more iconic to that period than the Moulin Rouge,” French historian, Jean-Claude Yon explains, after renovating the romantic windmill to make it as close as it would have been in the 19th century, designed to take you “on an authentic journey back in time to experience the French capital of arts and pleasures during a moment in history.”

©Moulin Rouge





Guests who want to stay at the Moulin Rouge will have the opportunity to book only three individual one-night stays on June 13, 20 and 27. So if you are interested in discovering all the romance and glamour, bookings will open on Tuesday, May 17.