Happy holidays! The most beautiful time of the year is fast approaching, and the best way to enjoy it is by awakening your senses. Did you know that the sense of smell or olfaction plays a role in taste?

Although this is not an article about food, imagine burning a candle, and suddenly you want to start baking or cooking something festive. The truth is that smelling something delicious can be very inspirational, and making your home smell like the holidays should be a must.

Find below a curated selection of candles that will make your home Santa’s first stop.