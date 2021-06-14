The new Woody Fresh limited-edition fragrance features top notes of South African buchu and blood orange, a heart of spearmint, peppermint, and orris concrete, as well as a warm base of vetiver, patchouli, and cashmeran.

Reimagined with matte black outer packaging, the fragrance is housed in the iconic BOSS Bottled flacon with a glossy metallic finish, representing sporting trophies and the celebrations that commence when they are awarded. The fragrance comes along the new ‘Unite to Celebrate’ campaign featuring five professional soccer stars: Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, England striker Harry Kane, France defender Raphael Varane, Spain midfielder Sergi Roberto, and Colombia striker Radamel Falcao.

The players display their talents while uniting as a team to score the ultimate goal of celebrating the power of unity and respect, both on and off the field. The new fragrance is available to purchase at Macys.com.