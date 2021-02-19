John Travolta puts 20-bedroom Maine property on the market for $5 million

John Travolta just put the 20-bedroom Maine mansion he owned with late wife Kelly Preston on the market for $5 million. This listing comes 30 years after the couple purchased the 10,830-square-foot property.

The Saturday Night Fever actor and Preston--who passed away in July at the age of 57 following a two year battle with breast cancer--added the home to their property portfolio back in 1991, the same year they got married.

The hotel-sized property is located on the exclusive island of Islesboro, boasting 20 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. The home sits on 48 acres of land, providing the stars with more than enough room to host their families during holidays and other special occasions.

The home was built in 1903 by Peabody and Stearns for “the scion of a prominent banking family.” The 42-room mansion features all of the charming touches of an English country mansion, including a grand gravel driveway and a shingled house.

As if the massive property didn’t feel enough like a hotel, the house opens onto a foyer, which holds all the same characteristics as a lobby, including sitting areas for guests and even a bar.

Fourteen of the guest bedrooms on the property are on the second floor of the three-story house, while the top floor has been converted into a fantasy playground for children. The third floor features a theatre complete with a stage, a library, a diner and a classroom. Additionally, there are four themed bedrooms, including a Peter Pan room and a Princess room.

Travolta was first introduced to the area by fellow Scientologist Kirstie Alley, who has owned a home on the southern end of the exclusive enclave for a long time. When talking to Architectural Digest back in 1999, New Jersey native said, “Kirstie had a big Kennedy-compound-style house on the water and wanted everyone to move there.”

He continued, “So we looked at all these blue-blood homes. I loved them but knew they wouldn’t cut it size-wise for my whole family. She said, ‘Well, there is another,’ and we came to this house. When I saw it, I said to Kirstie, ‘Why did you withhold this? It’s a fairy-tale house.’”

Just a few months later, Travolta took his wife to view the home. She told the magazine, ‘The moment we drove up under that wonderful natural tunnel of trees covering the driveway, I said, ‘This is it.’”