What’s so special about this $2 million Whiskey Set?

You wanna live fancy? Live in a big mansion? Party in France? Buy the coveted $2 million Whiskey Set that includes your very own Fabergé egg? Well this is your chance.

Now that a private auction in Texas is selling an exclusive whiskey gift set that contains the most luxurious goodies, carefully crafted by Fabergé and The craft Irish Whisky Co.

©The Emerland Isle Collection





‘The Emerald Isle Collection’ contains the very finest 30-year-old triple distilled Irish Whiskey, an exclusive Celtic egg by Fabergé, a unique custom-made watch, and an uncut Zambian emerald that turns into a piece of custom jewelry.

©The Emerland Isle Collection





There’s a total of seven lavish gift sets artfully designed with the purpose of celebrating the Seven Wonders of Ireland.

This iconic collaboration between the luxury brands will be donating half of the proceeds to the ‘Correa Family Foundation’ and a charity of the collector’s choice.

An official auction will be starting in the first week of February, so now you know, make sure to mark the date!

