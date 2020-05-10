Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Happy Mother’s Day! We know this year looks different for everyone, whether you’re having to social-distance from mom or are lucky enough to be able to give her a big hug. Stars like Jennifer Lopezare in the same isolated boat as us - well, their’s is more like a yacht, but you get what we’re trying to say.Scroll through for all the celebrity mother’s day highlights that, hopefully, bring a smile to your face!
