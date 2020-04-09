10 memes that sum up what life in quarantine is like for extroverts

While introverts are happily enjoying quarantine, extroverts, on the other hand, are not so merry. You see, being locked up for weeks on end is not their happiest moment, and by now, many of them must be on the verge of going stir crazy. One thing that helps is knowing we’re not alone and that we’re all in this together, which is why the memes below might bring a smile or two to those who are currently experiencing the lows of quarantine. Some of these sum up all the feelings we’re having amid having to cancel spring and all the plans that came with it – from birthdays to picnics and casual walks at the park.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up how some extroverts may currently be feeling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. If your extrovert friends are anything like the memes below, be sure to check up on them and send them a virtual hug!
Extroverts never imagined they’d be kept indoors for so long at once.
Us extroverts are hurting right now because of #StayHome#Isolation#TuesdayMorningpic.twitter.com/g7ANtky4bc— Teejay1100/// (@TeeJaye1100) April 7, 2020
Some of them could really go for a month filled with virtual happy hours and get-togethers.
Extroverts: pic.twitter.com/3WZ9hSXTpt— HoldenOtter (@hldnttr) March 16, 2020
Yep, that’s it.
Extroverts can agree they’re not in a good place when it comes to being indoors.
Perhaps a quick video chat will lift their spirits!
Carol, Can I put my bag down and have one sip of coffee please? I really don't want to hear about your hemorrhoids again...Thanks. 😑 - Anyone else have a co-worker or acquaintance that overshares just a tad too much? 😆
What they would give for just another ordinary day at the office.
An old template
Cancel everything because everything is illegal right now.
Mujhe bahr Jana hai😭 Tag your extrovert friends
The solitude is killing them!
As a hyper-introvert (with personality), I have been training for this all my life. • My dearest friends in the world are extroverted, as is the preponderance of my family. I promise you will all survive. Your phone is your friend, as is any device that allows you face-to-face interaction. Attack ONE project you've been meaning to start/finish and do it—we can discuss a possible second project AFTER you finish the first one. Break the project into chunks and reward yourself for completing each milestone with a long conversation via one of your devices. Experiment in the kitchen and social media the hell out of the results. If you are someplace warmish, take walks... wave and greet every other human and dog you encounter—from a distance of six feet or more. You'll get some vitamin D, exercise, and much needed interaction. • You've got this!
But they will survive!
Get ready to listen for hours!