10 memes that sum up what life in quarantine is like for extroverts

While introverts are happily enjoying quarantine, extroverts, on the other hand, are not so merry. You see, being locked up for weeks on end is not their happiest moment, and by now, many of them must be on the verge of going stir crazy. One thing that helps is knowing we’re not alone and that we’re all in this together, which is why the memes below might bring a smile or two to those who are currently experiencing the lows of quarantine. Some of these sum up all the feelings we’re having amid having to cancel spring and all the plans that came with it – from birthdays to picnics and casual walks at the park.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up how some extroverts may currently be feeling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. If your extrovert friends are anything like the memes below, be sure to check up on them and send them a virtual hug!

Extroverts never imagined they’d be kept indoors for so long at once.

Some of them could really go for a month filled with virtual happy hours and get-togethers.

Yep, that’s it.

Extroverts can agree they’re not in a good place when it comes to being indoors.

Perhaps a quick video chat will lift their spirits!

What they would give for just another ordinary day at the office.

Cancel everything because everything is illegal right now.

The solitude is killing them!

But they will survive!

Get ready to listen for hours!

