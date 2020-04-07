These celebrities’ homes have turned into at-home beauty salons and spas during the global pandemic. From skin care to hair tutorials, celebrities are taking over social media their favorite beauty routines. Though the Coronavirus has ceased many business operations, these celebrities are honing their beauty skills and sharing their favorite beauty products. And many have already started to use the extra time at home for self-care, from Dascha Polanco wellness practices to Rosalia cutting her own bangs. Join these celebrities in the battle of Coronavirus and learn a new glow up strategy.